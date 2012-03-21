Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 21

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Statistics Department releases Feb 2012 consumer price index at 5pm (0900). A Reuters poll shows Malaysia's inflation may have slowed for a fourth month to 2.3 percent. > Bank Negara Malaysia holds press conference to release its Annual Report 2011 and Financial Stability and Payment Systems Report 2011 at Block A, Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato' Onn, Kuala Lumpur at 1530pm (0730). > U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives in Malaysia for a two-day visit as part of his Southeast Asian tour that also covers Indonesia and Singapore. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in builder MMC Corp and lender Hong Leong Financial. * A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. * Renewed concerns about China's economic growth weighed on global stocks on Tuesday, while oil prices dropped more than 2 percent on expectations Saudi Arabia would act to stem any price rise that could hurt the global economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as some traders took profits on concerns that the market was overbought, although losses were limited by still-robust demand as indicated by export trends. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Southeast Asia stocks seen pricey > Malaysian MMC, Gamuda win mass railway tunneling job for $2.7 bln > RBS shutting down some Asian units, 70 people hit > Malaysia's Feb 1-20 palm oil exports up 14 pct-SGS > EXCLUSIVE-Myanmar plans to set kyat at 820 per dollar-sources > Malaysia's March 1-20 palm oil exports up 14.2 pct-ITS ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230 USD/JPY 83.63 -0.08% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1650.26 0.01% 0.230 US CRUDE 106.42 0.33% 0.330 DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94 ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as short-term investors cut positions on higher U.S. Treasury yields and importers bought dollars on firm oil prices. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors sought counters with attractive dividend yields, but profit taking capped gains, pulling Thailand's benchmark index back from the 1,200-point level for a second day.