Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 21
#Asia
March 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Statistics Department releases Feb 2012 consumer price index at 5pm (0900). A
Reuters poll shows Malaysia's inflation may have slowed for a fourth month to 2.3 percent.
 	
> Bank Negara Malaysia holds press conference to release its Annual Report 2011 and Financial
Stability and Payment Systems Report 2011 at Block A, Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato' Onn,
Kuala Lumpur at 1530pm (0730).	
> U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives in Malaysia for a two-day visit as part of his
Southeast Asian tour that also covers Indonesia and Singapore.	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in builder
MMC Corp and lender Hong Leong Financial. 	
*  A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday,
but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.  	
*  Renewed concerns about China's economic growth weighed on global stocks on Tuesday, while oil
prices dropped more than 2 percent on expectations Saudi Arabia would act to stem any price rise
that could hurt the global economy. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as some traders took profits on
concerns that the market was overbought, although losses were limited by still-robust demand as
indicated by export trends. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> Southeast Asia stocks seen pricey                                 
> Malaysian MMC, Gamuda win mass railway tunneling job for $2.7 bln 	
> RBS shutting down some Asian units, 70 people hit                 	
> Malaysia's Feb 1-20 palm oil exports up 14 pct-SGS                	
> EXCLUSIVE-Myanmar plans to set kyat at 820 per dollar-sources     	
> Malaysia's March 1-20 palm oil exports up 14.2 pct-ITS            	
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.52      -0.3%    -4.230
 USD/JPY                          83.63       -0.08%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3519          --    -0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1650.26      0.01%     0.230
 US CRUDE                         106.42       0.33%     0.330
 DOW JONES                        13170.19    -0.52%    -68.94
 ASIA ADRS                        129.87      -1.37%     -1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
 	
	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as short-term investors cut positions on
higher U.S. Treasury yields and importers bought dollars on firm oil prices. 
*  Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors sought counters with
attractive dividend yields, but profit taking capped gains, pulling Thailand's benchmark index
back from the 1,200-point level for a second day.

