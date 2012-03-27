FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 27
Politics
#Asia
March 27, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Pacific & Orient Bhd holds AGM at Equatorial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
> Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin opens Asiawater Expo & Conference 2012,
Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, 9.30 am (0130).
> Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Jala delivers a commemorative lecture, Sime
Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 12.00 pm (0400)
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The FBM Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dropped 0.18 percent on Monday, with budget airline
AirAsia Berhad falling as much as 3.62 percent, followed by builder MMC Corp 
which lost 2.79 percent. 	
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on
Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will
remain even though the job picture has begun to improve.  	
* Global stocks rallied on Monday while the dollar retreated after U .S. F ederal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said that in order to reduce unemployment, easy monetary policy should
stay in place. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a one-year high on Monday as strong exports data
and drought woes in soy-producing South America boosted investor sentiment. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Potential bidders line up ING's Asia arms-sources        	
> EXCLUSIVE-Morocco eyes first Islamic bank launch in 2013 
> Myanmar hopes reforms will translate into energy boom    	
> Qantas, China Eastern to set up HK budget airline        	
> Malaysia's March 1-25 palm oil exports up 6.6 pct-SGS    	
> Supply weighs on sugar;Indonesia coffee at high premiums 	
   	
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1416.51      1.39%    19.400
 USD/JPY                          82.96        0.13%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2532          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1688.96     -0.16%    -2.780
 US CRUDE                         107.06       0.03%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13241.63     1.23%    160.90
 ASIA ADRS                        130.25       1.04%      1.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The won led slides in most Asian currencies on Monday, hitting a two-month low on
geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula, with traders predicting further weakness for the
South Korean currency as it cleared more support levels. 
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in moderate volume as a decline in new U.S.
home sales added to concerns about slowing global growth, weighing on shares of resources and
materials firms.

0 : 0
