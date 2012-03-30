FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 30
#Asia
March 30, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Central bank releases February detailed international reserves at 12.00pm (0400) and February
money supply data at 6.00pm (1000)	
> Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) holds annual general meeting (AGM) at Sunway Resort
Hotel, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1200pm (0400).	
    	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.11 percent on Thursday, led by gains in low-cost
carrier Air Asia Berhad wand no.2 lender CIMB Group Berhad. 	
* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of
their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue
chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.  	
* U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on Thursday, driven by investors snapping
up big-cap names and the notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur the
buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.  	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second day on Thursday, as traders booked more
profit from a rally this week, although losses were curbed by soybean supply fears in South
America and firm export outlook for palm oil. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1403.28     -0.16%    -2.260
 USD/JPY                          82          -0.52%    -0.430
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1658          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1660.09     -0.05%    -0.790
 US CRUDE                         103.34       0.54%     0.560
 DOW JONES                        13145.82     0.15%     19.61
 ASIA ADRS                        128.64      -0.67%     -0.87
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
 	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Indian rupee fell on worries about the impact of proposed tax laws on fund inflows,
leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as soft U.S. economic data caused investors to
cut bets on riskier assets before the end of the quarter. 
*  Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on Thursday in moderate volume as
investors cautiously bought risky assets amid growing concerns over slowing economic growth in
China and the United States.

