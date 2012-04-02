FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 2
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 2, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
>  Prime Minister Najib Razak launches government Transformation Programme (GTP) and Economic
Transformation Programme (ETP) annual reports at Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur 8.10 pm (1210) 	
> Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin opens World Halal Forum 2012.	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.69 percent on Friday, led by gains in lender AMMB
Holdings and telco Maxis Berhad. 	
*  U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on
Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.  	
*  World stock markets advanced o n F riday, posting double-digit gains for the quarter, as
economic reports showing U.S. consumer spending and sentiment still on the rise helped buoy
stock prices and undercut the desire to hold bonds. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended its losing streak into a third day on Friday, as traders
grew cautious ahead of a key U.S. report on soybean plantings and stocks, although healthy
demand for the edible oil curbed losses. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Cruise ship limps into Malaysian port after fire              
> Malaysia's March palm oil exports up 4.8 pct-ITS              
> Bombs kill 9, wound at least 70 in Thai Muslim south          
> Malaysia's end-February detailed foreign reserves             
> Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds                       
> Malaysia's Feb broad money up 15.9 pct on year-c.bank         	
	
  	
                                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1408.47      0.37%     5.190
 USD/JPY                          82.99          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2428          --     0.029
 SPOT GOLD                        1672.19      0.26%     4.290
 US CRUDE                         103.4        0.37%     0.380
 DOW JONES                        13212.04     0.50%     66.22
 ASIA ADRS                        129.43       0.61%      0.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
 	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as short-term players bought the battered units
and on exporters' demand, but they were headed for monthly losses in March on worries about the
slowing global economy and higher oil prices. 
*  Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday to end the first quarter on a strong
note, with Malaysian equities closing at a record high on strong foreign inflows and shares in
Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.