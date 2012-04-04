FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 4
#Asia
April 4, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
>  International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Mukhriz Mahathir opens World Halal Research
Summit 2012, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 8.30 am (0030)	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.18 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in Axiata Group
Berhad which rose 1.73 percent, and lender Hong Leong Finance which rose 1.46
percent. 	
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.   	
* World stocks fell and gold prices dropped 2 percent o n T uesday as minutes from the latest
U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers may be less willing to launch further economic
stimulus. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures touched their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, riding on the
back of a smaller soybean crop and recovering palm oil exports, but ended the day almost flat,
as traders scrambled to lock in profit. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Singapore bank takeover bid draws flak in Indonesia         	
> Thailand fears further attacks after bombs in south         	
> Malaysia's PNB pulls $424 mln bid for London property      	
> Bumitama Agri to raise up to $194 mln in Singapore IPO      	
> Fluor wins FEED contract for LNG terminal in Malaysia       [ID:nWNAB7891 ]	
 	
                                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.38      -0.4%    -5.660
 USD/JPY                          82.88        0.07%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3006          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.04      0.07%     1.210
 US CRUDE                         103.93      -0.08%    -0.080
 DOW JONES                        13199.55    -0.49%    -64.94
 ASIA ADRS                        129.34      -1.26%     -1.65
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Indian rupee and the South Korean won led gains among their regional peers on Tuesday,
hitting two-week highs on strong manufacturing data from the United States and China, though
ongoing caution over global growth limited their climb. 
*  Southeast Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit
all-time closing highs as further signs of economic recovery in the United States bolstered
sentiment in the region.

