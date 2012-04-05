FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 5
April 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Parliament in session
> CIMB-Principal launches Strategic Income Bond Fund 2, Auditorium, Bangunan CIMB, Kuala Lumpur,
10.00am (0200)	
> Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok opens Malaysian Rubber Export
Promotion Council Marketplace seminar, Kuala Lumpur Hilton, 12.00 pm (0400).      	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.46 percent on Wednesday, with property developer
UEM Land Holdings Bhd and national power firm Tenaga National Bhd leading
the fall. 	
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without
monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's
funding operations were waning.  	
* Global stocks dropped more than 1 percent and gold tumbled to its lowest in nearly three
months on Wednesday a day after U.S. central bank meeting minutes dented hopes for more economic
stimulus and as a Spanish debt auction drew weak results. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to an almost 13-month high  on Wednesday, as traders
continued to bet on a brighter demand outlook for palm oil following expectations of a smaller
soybean crop in coming months. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Malaysian group plans big protest on election reform              	
> Southeast Asia fails to tackle sea spat with China head on        	
> Singapore's Keppel wins contracts worth $136 mln                  	
> Singapore to add up to 4 mln bbls oil, chemical storage capacity   	
> Rubber stocks in China's Qingdao seen down to 145,000 T           	
> Petronas S.Africa unit Engen ends Iran crude imports              	
  	
                                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1398.96     -1.02%   -14.420
 USD/JPY                          82.37       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2358          --     0.013
 SPOT GOLD                        1621.6       0.15%     2.350
 US CRUDE                         101.97       0.49%     0.490
 DOW JONES                        13074.75    -0.95%   -124.80
 ASIA ADRS                        126.86      -1.92%     -2.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                         
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Emerging Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as investors covered short
positions in the greenback on dwindling chances for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve
and for fresh regional inflows. 
*  Southeast Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve
suggested dwindling chances for more policy stimulus, dampening the prospect of more inflows to
the region, while losses in mining stocks pulled down Indonesia.

