CORRECTED-Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 6
#Asia
April 6, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(corrects to show YTL Corp share price rose)	
Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Central bank releases International Reserves as at Mar 30, 2012 at 5.00pm (0900)	
> HAI-O signs "Global Exclusive Distributionship" agreement with South Korean based-KAEAM
Trading Co Ltd, Grand Dorsett Subang Hotel, 9.30 am (0130).	
>  Telekom Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Zamzamzairani Isa attends TM Career &
Education Fair 2012, TM Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur 10.00am (0200).	
	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.36 percent on Thursday, with gaming to property
group Genting Bhd ending lower and power to property conglomerate YTL Corporation Bhd
 rising. 	
*  U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500 ended its worst week this year as
growing pressure on Europe's debt markets revived concerns about the region's financial
stability.  	
* The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds edged higher on Thursday as Spain's
debt burden fueled worries of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite for
riskier assets. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures were barely changed at the close of trading on Thursday, after
gaining more than 3 percent in the last three sessions, as demand hopes stemming from worries
about tighter soybean supply continued to support prices. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Malaysia postpones Lynas rare earths mines licence                	
> Malaysia denies tutus to blame for nixed ballet                   	
> Indonesia buys 155,000 T of raw sugar -state trading company      	
> Indonesia's Bank Muamalat to issue 1.5 tln rupiah corporate sukuk 	
> Malaysian Airline shares drop to near 4-month low                 	
> France's halal market grows despite political polemics            	
> Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds                           	
> Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2015 at avg 3.197 pct yield 	
> China soyoil hits 6-month high on soy supply squeeze              	
> Malaysia's Kurnia shares drop on possible unit sale               	
    	
                                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1398.08     -0.06%    -0.880
 USD/JPY                          82.15       -0.24%    -0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1805          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1627.44     -0.19%    -3.140
 US CRUDE                         103.31       0.00%     1.840
 DOW JONES                        13060.14    -0.11%    -14.61
 ASIA ADRS                        127.27       0.32%      0.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                             
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The South Korean won turned higher on Thursday, leading gains among emerging Asian
currencies, as investors cut dollar holdings versus regional units after solid Chinese service
sector data eased worries about a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy. 
*  Stocks in Thailand and Malaysia retreated in light trade on Thursday amid profit-taking in
big caps like as banks, but bargain hunting in beaten-down growth stocks lifted Indonesia.

