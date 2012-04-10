Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 10

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of Feb 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Feb 2012 Manufacturing Sales at 1201pm (0401) > Release of Feb 2012 External Trade data at 1201 (0401). > Bursa Malaysia to launch new Islamic product at Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145). > RHB Capital Bhd holds AGM at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). > OSK Holdings Bhd's post-AGM press conference at Plaza OSK, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1115am (0315). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index lost 7.59 points or 0.47% on Monday, weighed by Malaysia's third largest lender by assets Public Bank Bhd and property to power conglomerate YTL Corp Bhd . * The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. * Global stocks and crude oil fell on Monday as investors reacted to the surprisingly sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported last week, which raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, as market players booked profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the day, with losses capped by expectations of lower stocks due to a shift in demand to palm oil from soyoil, where supply is tightening. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Hong Leong gets nod to issue $1.5 bln bonds > New IFSB guidelines focus on Islamic bank risk > Genting Singapore to issue $397 mln in perpetuals > Turkey may delay bidding deadline for highway tenders-sources ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1382.2 -1.14% -15.880 USD/JPY 81.77 0.28% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0527 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1643.6 0.18% 2.970 US CRUDE 102.35 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 12929.59 -1.00% -130.55 ASIA ADRS 125.55 -1.35% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll data prompted investors to cut holdings of riskier assets, though regional units found support from revived hopes for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve. * Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Monday as concerns over a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reduced investor appetite for risky assets in the region with Singapore falling to a one-month low in light trading volume.