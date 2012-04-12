FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 12
#Asia
April 12, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Leadership Coaching Conference 2012 at Petronas Leadership Centre, Jalan Institusi, Kawasan
Institusi Bangi, Kajang at 0830am (0030).	
> The opening ceremony of Student Social Responsibility Forum and 1MYEC media programme
announcement at Menara Usahawan, Putrajaya at 1120am (0320).	
> Arrival of Prime Minister of Britain David Cameron for two day visit in  Malaysia, at Kuala
Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1300pm (0500).	
        	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 5.89 points or 0.37% on Tuesday, with gaming to
property group Genting Bhd and plantations and property firm IOI Corp Bhd 
leading the gain. 	
*  An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five
days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level.  	
*  U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had
been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while prospects of the European Central
Bank buying more bonds boosted the euro. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures barely changed on Tuesday, with healthy export demand for the
edible oil offsetting global growth concerns triggered by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth
and a fall in China's overall imports. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Indonesia: Only small tsunami waves hit Sumatra after quakes   	
> Quake off Aceh triggers Indian Ocean tsunami warning           	
> Airbus closes in on $2.5 bln Indonesian deal                   	
> Cameron on Japan, Southeast Asia tour to boost business        	
> Malaysia to end indefinite detention in security shake-up      	
> Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil exports up 8.9 pct-SGS          	
> India's MMTC tenders for 18,000 T palm olein oil               	
> Malaysia's RHB wants to start Indonesia bank ops by end-2012   	
> Malaysia's March palm oil stocks drop to 7-month low           	
> Malaysia Feb exports beat forecast, up 14.5 pct y/y            	
> Malaysia's Feb factory output up 7.5 pct on year, beats f'cast 	
> Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil exports up 7.8 pct-ITS          	
      	
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1368.71      0.74%    10.120
 USD/JPY                          80.94        0.12%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0245          --    -0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1658.89      0.09%     1.440
 US CRUDE                         102.55      -0.15%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        12805.39     0.70%     89.46
 ASIA ADRS                        125.52       1.47%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday, led by hopes for more inflows,
and some other emerging Asian currencies strengthened, although the outlook for regional units
stayed dim on renewed worries about global growth and Europe. 
*  Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week
lows on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as banking and commodities shares as
risk aversion weighed on global stocks.

