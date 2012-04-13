FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 13
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> SHE press conference at SHE Display Centre at MRT Sg Buloh Depot, Rubber Research Institute
(RRI), Jalan Sg Buloh at 1500pm (0700).	
> Launch of All New HINO 300 Series at Grand Shah Alam, Shah Alam Convention Centre at 1820pm
(1020).	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 4.10 points or 0.26 percent on Thursday, with
national power provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad and telco firm Axiata Group Berhad
 leading the gain. 	
*  U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy
stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.  	
*  Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected demand at an
Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic growth
in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming trading after a one-day break, as
traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt crisis
and a possible slowdown in the global economy. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Malaysian PM seen winning poll, but party needs new blood        	
> India's natural rubber imports in March surge 265 pct y/y        	
> Malaysia's Tenaga returns to the black in Q2                     	
> AMMB, AmG to buy Kurnia for 1.55 bln rgt                         	
> Malaysia court ducks review of Lynas rare earths plant           	
> Lynas provides an update on claims made in Malaysia              	
> India's PEC tenders for 16,000 T palm olein oil                  	
> Golf-Oosthuizen, Schwartzel make positive starts in Malaysia     	
> Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2032 at avg 4.127 pct yield 	
> Shell, Asian partners in final talks on Canada LNG plant         	
> Insurance Australia expands Malaysian operations                 	
	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1387.57      1.38%    18.860
 USD/JPY                          80.92         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0457          --    -0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1676.34      0.08%     1.360
 US CRUDE                         103.85       0.20%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12986.58     1.41%    181.19
 ASIA ADRS                        127.42       1.51%      1.90
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Singapore dollar rose on Thursday as some investors bet on a possible hawkish stance by
the central bank in its policy meeting this week, while most emerging Asian currencies gained
despite caution before China's growth data. 
*  Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day losing streaks in light volume on
Thursday along with positive sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down
blue chips and resource shares.

