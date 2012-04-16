FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 16
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 16, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) launching of Suhakam Annual Report 2011 at
Golden Chersonese Media Hall Maju Tower, Maju Junction, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).	
> Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd holds EGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Jalan Bukit Kiara at
0930am (0130).	
> Debrief Meeting: Exchange and visit to disaster area of great east Japan earthquake by
delegation of University Students & Silat Athletes at Sri Petaling Hotel, Jalan Radin Anum,
Bandar baru Sri Petaling at 1100am (0300).	
> "NEW" Petronas station official launch at Petronas Sri Hartamas, Taman Sri Hartamas, Kuala
Lumpur at 2000pm (1200).	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 1.85 points or 0.12% on Friday, with national
power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd and autos-to-oil and gas conglomerate UMW Holdings
Bhd leading the gain.	
* U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as
disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.  	
* U.S. stocks closed out its worst week this year and the euro fell on Friday after
disappointing Chinese growth data stoked worries about the strength of the global economy and  a
rise in Spain's borrowing costs revived fears about the debt-plagued euro zone. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as traders  took profits from a 13-month
high hit earlier in the week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on Malaysian
palm exports data due on Monday. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> India's MMTC tenders to buy 12,000 tonnes of palmolein         	
> China pulls out 1 of 3 ships, no end yet to sea standoff       	
> India's March refined palm oil imports fall 38.6 pct m/m-trade 	
> China pulls out 1 of 3 ships, no end yet to sea standoff       	
> INTERVIEW-Indonesia quake a record, risks for Aceh grow        	
	
      	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1370.26     -1.25%   -17.310
 USD/JPY                          80.97         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9946          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1652.54     -0.36%    -6.040
 US CRUDE                         102.34      -0.48%    -0.490
 DOW JONES                        12849.59    -1.05%   -136.99
 ASIA ADRS                        125.81      -1.26%     -1.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Singapore dollar rose on Friday, helped by a surprise policy tightening by the central
bank, while the won outperformed regional peers after risks stemming from North Korea's rocket
launch were removed. 
*  Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines
hitting more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign
debt sale aided sentiment though slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.