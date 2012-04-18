FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 18
#Asia
April 18, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meeting with Prime Minister Najib Razak at Prime
Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1115am (0315), and attends delegation
meeting at Perdana Meeting Room, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1200pm (0400).	
    	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysia benchmark stock index lost 1.32 points or 0.08 percent on Tuesday, with
the country's No.1 lender by assets Malayan Banking and telco firm Axiata 
leading the fall. 	
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of
strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell.  	
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier currencies also rallied on
Tuesday as encouraging U.S. corporate earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and
Europe spurred investors to take on more risk. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday on tightening global oilseed supply, although
gains were limited as weaker exports and soaring Spanish borrowing costs weighed on
sentiment. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> First Solar to cut workforce 30 pct                              	
> Canada seeks Pacific pact entry soon, to protect farmers         	
> Philippines asks China to join tribunal to end sea spat          	
> Vietnam to sell June Rong Doi condensate on dated Brent          	
> Asian operators give Vegas casino titans run for their money     	
> Petronas raises April Tapis crude alpha to record $9.50/bbl      
 	
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1390.78      1.55%    21.210
 USD/JPY                          81.05        0.23%     0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0052          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1650.04      0.06%     1.060
 US CRUDE                         104.32       0.12%     0.120
 DOW JONES                        13115.54     1.50%    194.13
 ASIA ADRS                        126.46       0.80%      1.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Singapore dollar and the South Korean won led a slide among emerging Asian currencies as
investors avoided risky assets on sustained worries about the euro zone's debt problems, with
Spain due to hold a bond auction later in the day. 
*  Thai stocks fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday and shares in Singapore and Malaysia edged lower
as renewed worries about debt problems in Europe curbed investors' appetite for riskier
assets.

