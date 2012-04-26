FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 26
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> EUMCCI Trade & Investment Forum 2012 at The Royal Chulan Hotel, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at
0900am (0100).	
> JT International Bhd holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).	
> OSK Investment Bank Bhd room handover to Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) College at TAR College,
Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).	
> Official launch of NTT MSC Cyberjaya 3 Data Centre, Rimba Digital at NTT MSC Sdn Bhd,
Persiaran APEC, Cyberjaya at 1030am (0230).	
> Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd holds AGM at Grand Dorsett Subang Hotel, Subang Jaya at 1100am
(0300).	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index lost 2.93 points or 0.19 percent on Wednesday, with
airline AirAsia Bhd and builder MMC Corp Bhd leading the fall. 	
*  U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the  Nasdaq its biggest gain of
the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if
necessary to lift the economy.  	
*  Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured
markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew
over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, as buying interest poured in after the
midday break on bullish factors including recovering exports and tight soybean supply. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Navis makes bid for Malaysia's SEGi worth $359 mln              
> Malaysia's April 1-25 palm oil exports down 1.9 pct-SGS         	
> Philippines, U.S. stage war games in face of China warning      	
> INTERVIEW-E.Asia bond project to produce maiden offering by Aug 	
> India's PEC buys 7,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,183/T-sources      	
> Malaysia to host Manchester City in July                        	
> E.Asia bond project to produce maiden offering by Aug          	
        	
    	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1390.69      1.36%    18.720
 USD/JPY                          81.32          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9858          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1643.2      -0.05%    -0.780
 US CRUDE                         104.09      -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13090.72     0.69%     89.16
 ASIA ADRS                        125.82       0.62%      0.77
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 	
    	
*  Asian stocks are set for a weak start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's warning that
the United States faced a grim economic outlook spooked investors, driving Wall Street down more
than 2 percent.  	
*  Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Wednesday after a strong Dutch debt sale and
firm earnings from Apple, but investors remained cautious before the outcome of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting. 
*  Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors selectively
bought beaten-down blue chips late in the session but markets remained cautious ahead of results
from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

