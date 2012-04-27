Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 27

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Anoop Singh, Director of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, delivers the latest Asia and Pacific Regional Economic Outlook report in Kuala Lumpur, 12.15 pm (0415). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index barely moved on Thursday, with telco DiGi.Com and budget carrier AirAsia leading the gains although builder UEM Land weighed. * U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. * Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as global economic uncertainty and expectations of improving production weighed on the market, although recovering exports and a smaller soybean crop in Argentina limited losses. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Bets on Sing dlr at 3-mth high, more bullish on Asia FX > Vopak targets 2014 for SE Asia commercial crude storage > Navis makes bid for Malaysia's SEGi worth $359 mln ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.98 0.67% 9.290 USD/JPY 81.12 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9243 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD 1656.94 -0.02% -0.340 US CRUDE 104.16 -0.37% -0.390 DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90 ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, aided by the Federal Reserve's pledge to act if needed to boost the U.S. economy and by anticipation Japan is poised to ease monetary policy. * Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Philippine shares climbing to fresh all-time highs and Thai stocks hitting their highest in more than three weeks on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support growth.