April 27, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch April 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Anoop Singh, Director of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, delivers the latest Asia and
Pacific Regional Economic Outlook report in Kuala Lumpur, 12.15 pm (0415). 	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index barely moved on Thursday, with telco DiGi.Com 
and budget carrier AirAsia leading the gains although builder UEM Land 
weighed. 	
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and
stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix Systems Inc,
overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses.  	
* Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped overnight on strong U.S.
housing data and earnings, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor
risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as global economic uncertainty and     	
expectations of improving production weighed on the market, although recovering exports and a
smaller soybean crop in Argentina limited losses. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Bets on Sing dlr at 3-mth high, more bullish on Asia FX   
> Vopak targets 2014 for SE Asia commercial crude storage   	
> Navis makes bid for Malaysia's SEGi worth $359 mln        	
	
    	
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1399.98      0.67%     9.290
 USD/JPY                          81.12        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9243          --    -0.023
 SPOT GOLD                        1656.94     -0.02%    -0.340
 US CRUDE                         104.16      -0.37%    -0.390
 DOW JONES                        13204.62     0.87%    113.90
 ASIA ADRS                        127.00       0.94%      1.18
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
     	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, aided by
the Federal Reserve's pledge to act if needed to boost the U.S. economy and by anticipation
Japan is poised to ease monetary policy. 
*  Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Philippine shares
climbing to fresh all-time highs and Thai stocks hitting their highest in more than three weeks
on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support growth.

