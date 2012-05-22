FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 22
#Asia
May 22, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Release of International Reserves as at May 15, 2012 at 1700pm (0900).	
> Schlumberger signs a collaborative agreement with Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) in a
commitment to elevate the university/industry engagement to a new level at Technology Park
Malaysia, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600).
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 6.45 points or 0.42 percent on Monday, lifted
by independent power producer YTL Power International Bhd and its parent YTL Corp Bhd
. 	
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing
streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook
slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.  	
*  Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year and oil prices rose for the first
time in four sessions as world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone, and China
said priority should be given to maintaining its economic expansion. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on improving exports, although gains were capped
as investors remained wary over uncertainty surrounding the euro zone. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> Malaysia's Anwar faces charges over protest as election looms      	
> Formula One to start pre-marketing $3 bln Singapore IPO-source     	
> India's MMTC buys 26,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,059/T-sources       	
> Thailand to import rubber, Tokyo futures at week-high              	
> Malaysia's May 1-20 palm oil exports up 3.1 pct-SGS                	
> Far East buyers beware in London property rush                     ž	
	
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1315.99       1.6%    20.770
 USD/JPY                          79.37        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7551          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1593.02      0.03%     0.470
 US CRUDE                         92.85        0.30%     0.280
 DOW JONES                        12504.48     1.09%    135.10
 ASIA ADRS                        114.50       1.53%      1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, helped by short-covering, although investors
hesitated to add more bets on persistent worries about financial turmoil in Greece and Spain.
 
* Southeast Asian stock markets were broadly higher on Monday on buying by investors after
sell-offs in recent days, but gains were limited by worries over Europe's debt crisis.

