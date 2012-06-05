FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 5
#Asia
June 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> OSK Property Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Plaza OSK, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).	
> Emas Kiara Industries Bhd holds AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort at 1000am
(0200).	
> Official launch of 4th International Conference on World Class Sustainable Cities 2012 at
Rehda Headquarters, Jalan SS 5D/6, Kelana Jaya at 1030 (0230).	
> Matrade holds media briefing on Malaysia Export Exhibition Centre (MEEC) at Bilik Wira, MEEC,
East Wing, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, off Jalan Duta at 1430pm (0630).
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 18.41 points or 1.17 percent on Monday, dragged by
property company UEM Land Holdings which fell 4.93 percent and casino operator Genting
Bhd which slipped 4.07 percent. 	
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European
debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.  	
* The euro rallied and bonds retreated from last week's record low yields on Monday as views
increased that authorities are seeking greater fiscal integration in the euro zone. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest so far this year on Monday, as investors rushed
for the exits on growing global economic fears that also triggered a broader sell-off in other
commodities markets. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
   	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Malaysia aims to parry Indonesia palm tax change            	
> Malaysia to soon make palm oil exports competitive-min      	
> Indonesia considering export tax for coal -mining official  	
> Indonesia coal consumption seen doubling by 2022 -PLN       	
> Shale boom, Asia demand to dominate global gas conference   	
> Malaysia's Petronas approves floating LNG plant             	
> PREVIEW-Malaysia April exports seen up, but fragile         	
	
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1278.18      0.01%     0.140
 USD/JPY                          78.33          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5407          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1620.24      0.09%     1.490
 US CRUDE                         84.69        0.85%     0.710
 DOW JONES                        12101.46    -0.14%    -17.11
 ASIA ADRS                        108.99       0.11%      0.12
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* The Malaysian ringgit hit an eight-month low and the Taiwan dollar touched a four-month trough
on Monday on heightened worries about global growth after data last week showed surprisingly
weak U.S. job growth in May. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors dumped risky assets across the
region on heightened fears of a global slowdown after disappointing data from U.S. and China.

