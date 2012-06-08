Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 8

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > SMIS Corp Bhd holds AGM at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Off Jalan Bukit Kiara at 1000am (0200). > Bertam Alliance Bhd holds AGM at Crystal Crown Hotel, Lorong Utara, Petaling Jaya at 1030am (0230).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.37 percent on Thursday, led by gains in British American Tobacco Bhd which rose 3.7 percent and builder MMC Corporation which rose 2.34 percent. * The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. * Global stocks rose on Thursday after China unexpectedly cut interest rates to shore up growth, but optimism was tempered by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who disappointed investors looking for further stimulus for the U.S. economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, tracking lower crude oil as investors turned cautious on prospects of the United States introducing fresh monetary stimulus and European policymakers rescuing Spanish banks. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia’s c.bank reserves at $136 bln on May 31 > Malaysia palm stocks to fall further, support prices -MPOC > More, cheaper oil softens Iran sanctions impact - Yergin > SP Setia, Sime Darby to redevelop iconic Battersea Power Station > Malaysia’s Najib seen delaying election, boosting spending > Japan LNG imports may rise 10 pct in 2012/13 > Malaysia sells 3.0 bln rgt sukuk at avg 3.899 pct > India’s Gail has $1 bln ready to buy shale gas assets > S.Korea Daewoo consortium wins $770 mln order from Petronas

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Asian currencies rose on Thursday, extending a short-covering rally seen over the past few sessions, supported by hopes that European policymakers may soon come up with a rescue plan for Spain’s ailing banks. * Southeast Asian stock markets traded mainly flat to higher on Thursday amid hopes about debt situation in Europe and gains in commodities-related stocks, with Vietnam leading the way after the credit upgrade by ratings agency Standard & Poor‘s.