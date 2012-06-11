Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 11

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Listing ceremony of Gas Malaysia at 8.30 am (0030). > Release of April 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) at 1201pm (0401). > Malaysian Palm Oil Board issues May palm oil stocks, production and export data after 12.30pm (0430). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.3 percent on Friday, led by losses in gaming to power conglomerate Genting and the country's second largest planter IOI Corp . * Spain blinked. And Wall Street jumped. The U.S. stock market ended Friday's session with its best weekly gains of the year in a rally late in the day after sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to ask the euro zone on Saturday for money to bail out its troubled banks. * U.S. equities ended on Friday on a high note, with the benchmark S&P 500 index registering its best week of the year as investors returned to stocks on expectations Spain was closer to getting aid for its troubled banks. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday, as a firm demand outlook for the edible oil was offset by fears of slowing global growth that could crimp commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > POLL-Bearish bets on rupiah highest since Nov-08 > Weak Brent crude may drag down palm oil to 2,450 ringgit > Top oil executives say market coping with Iran exit > Echo has had no discussions with Genting - source > Petronas to decide on Johor refinery project mid-2013 > Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds > Total expects to restart Elgin before end of year > Malaysia OKs K&N Kenanga's acquisition of ECM Libra's units ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.66 0.81% 10.670 USD/JPY 79.5 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7104 -- 0.079 SPOT GOLD 1601.99 0.51% 8.140 US CRUDE 86.35 2.68% 2.250 DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24 ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Asian currencies slipped on Friday as China's surprise rate cut added to worries of a global slowdown at a time investors were already fretting over the escalating debt crisis in Europe and sluggish growth in the United States. * Most Southeast Asian bourses edged lower on Friday, led by Singapore with commodity-related firms showing steady declines across markets on expectations of weak global demand.