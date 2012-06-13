Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 13

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Parliament in session. > Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah chairs first Budget focus group meeting on "New Initiatives In Enhancing Private Investment", Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00am (0300). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.2 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in British American Tobacco and gaming operator Genting Malaysia. * U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. * Stocks on world markets rose on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders and the euro rose after three days of losses, but the euro's gains were capped record-high yields of Spanish bonds on continued worries about the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming Greek elections. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses were limited by lower palm oil stocks. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) >Malaysia Felda set to price $3.2 bln IPO at top end > Malaysian pension fund snaps up part of MAS' Islamic bonds > Australian billionaire Packer may be eyeing deal on Echo > Malaysia IPOs shine as IHH Healthcare locks in cornerstones ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY 79.55 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1610.29 0.05% 0.790 US CRUDE 83.14 -0.22% -0.180 DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis returned to the fore after Spanish bond yields surged ahead of weekend elections in Greece. * Stocks in Singapore and Thailand closed higher on Tuesday while other Southeast Asian stocks drifted lower as players remained cautious of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and doubts over the Spanish bank bailout plan.