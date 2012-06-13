FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 13
#Asia
June 13, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Parliament in session.	
> Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah chairs first Budget focus group meeting on "New
Initiatives In Enhancing Private Investment", Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00am (0300).
         	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.2 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in British
American Tobacco and gaming operator Genting Malaysia. 	
*  U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a
comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record
highs.  	
*  Stocks on world markets rose on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders and the euro
rose after three days of losses, but the euro's gains were capped record-high yields of Spanish
bonds on continued worries about the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming
Greek elections.  	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone debt
crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses were
limited by lower palm oil stocks. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )  	
>Malaysia Felda set to price $3.2 bln IPO at top end          	
> Malaysian pension fund snaps up part of MAS' Islamic bonds  
> Australian billionaire Packer may be eyeing deal on Echo    
> Malaysia IPOs shine as IHH Healthcare locks in cornerstones 	
     	
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1324.18      1.17%    15.250
 USD/JPY                          79.55        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.654           --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1610.29      0.05%     0.790
 US CRUDE                         83.14       -0.22%    -0.180
 DOW JONES                        12573.80     1.31%    162.57
 ASIA ADRS                        113.81       1.73%      1.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
       	
    	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Most  Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis
returned to the fore after Spanish bond yields surged ahead of weekend elections in Greece. 
 
*  Stocks in Singapore and Thailand closed higher on Tuesday while other Southeast Asian stocks
drifted lower as players remained cautious of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and
doubts over the Spanish bank bailout plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
