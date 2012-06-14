FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 14
June 14, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> Second day of CIMB ASEAN conference. The meeting features  32 corporates Southeast Asia as
well as Hong Kong and Australia.	
> Press conference by Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) on FMM-Malaysian Institute of
Economic Research business conditions survey for the first half of 2012, Conference Room, Wisma
FMM, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00 am (0300).	
> Pos Malaysia Bhd briefs investors on its fifth quarter results, Istana Hotel, Kuala
Lumpur, 4.00 pm (0800).	
     	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index ended almost flat on Wednesday, supported by gains in
Telekom Malaysia and oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada. 	
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally
drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.  	
*  Global stocks and the dollar fell o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns
about Europe's long-simmering debt crisis weighed on sentiment. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday, as concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis could slow growth offset demand chasing tighter stocks. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )  
> AirAsia's Fernandes set to move to Jakarta                   	
> Malaysia's Felda set to price $3.2 bln IPO at top end        	
> Petronas shuts production at platform after fire             	
> Malaysia's Starhill REIT buys Australia hotels for A$415 mln 	
> Indonesia's SMART says palm output to grow 8 pct a yr        	
	
 Key commodity markets at 0004 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  RINGGIT/USD            3.1775    +0.00  3.1825    3.18        
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CBOT SOYOIL      JUL2   49.18    +0.08   49.13   49.28     522
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   82.55    -0.07   82.40   82.62     613
                                                                        
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Most Asian currencies rose on Wednesday but near-term gains may be limited by worries about
Spain's surging borrowing costs and fears that weekend elections in Greece could lead to more
market turmoil. 
*  Most Southeast Asian stock indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept
investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece over the weekend with Thailand
and Singapore leading the declines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
