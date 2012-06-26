FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 26
#Asia
June 26, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     

 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> Parliament in session
> Builder Glomac Bhd holds media briefing on fourth quarter results ended April 30,
2012, Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 5.00 pm (0900). 
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* The Malaysia's benchmark stock index closed almost unchanged on Monday, supported by gains in
property-to-power conglomerate YTL Corp and builder UEM Land. 
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as
investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.  
* Global stock indexes and the euro sank o n Monday on doubts that a European summit this week
would move any closer to solving the region's festering debt crisis, a pessimistic outlook that
spa rked a bid for safe-haven assets. 
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Monday on hopes demand for the tropical oil
would get a boost as dry weather in the United States curbs supply of competing soybean
oil. 
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here
    
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 
> Malaysia court orders extradition of Iranian bomb suspect 
> Australia's Echo reaches deal with U.S. bond holders      
> Genting applies to lift stake in Echo -source             
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1313.72      -1.6%   -21.300
 USD/JPY                          79.74        0.15%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6177          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1585.19      0.07%     1.110
 US CRUDE                         79.43        0.28%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        12502.66    -1.09%   -138.12
 ASIA ADRS                        113.08      -1.94%     -2.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
* Most Asian currencies fell on Monday, with market players reluctant to take on risk amid
doubts that a European summit later this week will produce any concrete measures to stem the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with
Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co (PLDT) rose on hopes of better earnings.

