Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 27
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     

 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed witnesses the memorandum of
agreement and launch the Northern Corridor Implement Authority and National Instruments at
Concourse Area KL Sentral, KL Sentral Terminal, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).
> Perisai Petroleum Teknology Bhd holds AGM/EGM at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
> K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
> EURO Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, Petaling Jaya at 1000am
(0200).
> Press conference in conjunction with Masteel-Trafigura offtake agreement signing ceremony at
The Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215).
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.6 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in
power-to-property conglomerate YTL Corp and commodity trader PPB Group.
 
* Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook
clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis.  
* Wall Street stocks rose and the euro fell to its lowest level versus the U.S. dollar in over
two weeks on Tuesday, as technical buying offset a near tripling in Spanish debt costs on doubts
a European summit can ease the region's debt crisis. 
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, supported by rising exports and
concerns that drought in the United States could damage the soybean crop and limit global
supplies of edible oils. 
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here

    
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 
> India sells new-crop wheat, more deals likely                     
> Genting stalks Australia's Echo as Packer lurks                   
> Submarine scandal surfaces to trouble Malaysia PM ahead of polls  
> Malaysia's Astro asks banks for IPO proposals Wed -IFR            
> PREVIEW-Asian gold bugs eye price weakness, c.bank buying         
> AMMB unit to pay $1.6 mln to settle US SEC charges                
> Tycoon nears deal for Drydocks' S.Asia ops - sources              

                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1319.99      0.48%     6.270
 USD/JPY                          79.41       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6211          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.33     -0.03%    -0.450
 US CRUDE                         79.38        0.03%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        12534.67     0.26%     32.01
 ASIA ADRS                        113.56       0.42%      0.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
 
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
* Most emerging Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday due to short-covering, but the Indian
rupee was still on shaky ground after traders were disappointed by steps announced the previous
day to bolster it. 
* Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight losing
sessions as investors bought recently beaten down energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in
oil prices.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

