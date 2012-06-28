FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 28
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 28, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     

 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd listing on Bursa Malaysia at Exchange Square, Bukit
Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030).
>  Affin Investment Bank Bhd presents a forum on "Politics and Business - The Malaysian
Connection" at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).   
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.49 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in No.3
largest mobile phone operator DiGi.Com which rose 2.16 percent, and British American
Tobacco Bhd which climbed 1.82 percent. 
*  U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy
stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in
easing the debt crisis.  
* Stocks rose on major world markets on Wednesday after encouraging U.S. data and a rally in
crude oil prices, but the euro slipped ahead of a European summit seen as unlikely to produce a
credible solution to the region's debt crisis. 
*  Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged down on Wednesday as investors bet a summit of
European leaders later this week is unlikely to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis soon.
 
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here

    
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 
> -Malaysia's Felda to jump in debut of world's No.2 IPO           
> Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan                   
> Malaysia denies corruption allegations in French submarine sale  
> Indebted Drydocks in Kuok JV for Asia operations                 
> Refugee boat sinks; Australian PM aims to revive Malaysia plan   
> INTERVIEW-Japan's Aeon eyes aggressive expansion in Asia         
> Kuok to take 60-70 pct stake in Drydocks' Asia ops - source      
> China buys SMR20 rubber at lowest prices since late 2009         
> Singapore c.bank to open China rep office                        
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1331.85       0.9%    11.860
 USD/JPY                          79.64       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6296          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1573.69     -0.05%    -0.710
 US CRUDE                         80.44        0.29%     0.230
 DOW JONES                        12627.01     0.74%     92.34
 ASIA ADRS                        114.82       1.11%      1.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
* The Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday on demand from local exporters and insurers, while 
most emerging Asian currencies eased with traders saying very low expectations for the coming
European summit have been priced into regional units. 
*  Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rose to one-week closing high on Wednesday as
buying interest picked up in large cap stocks and banking shares recently hit by falling
appetite for riskier assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.