Malaysia-Market factors to watch July 3
#Asia
July 3, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch July 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     

 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> The Malaysian Insurance Institute organises the General Insurance Agents Convention 2012 at
Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).
> Pfizer media briefing at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
> The IPO of IHH Healthcare Bhd prospectus launch ceremony at Meridien Hotel, Jalan Sentral,
Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
> Signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Allianz Penang Bridge International Marathon
2012 at Eastin Hotel, Petaling Jaya at 1445pm (0645).
 
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.11 percent on Monday, led by gains in banking stock
Hong Leong Bank Berhad which rose 1.77 percent and auto stock UMW Holdings Berhad
 which rose 1.42 percent. 
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing,
which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.  
* Stocks finished higher on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised speculation the
Federal Reserve will again step in to boost the economy, though worries the global economy is
deteriorating took the euro and oil lower. 
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a one-month high on Monday, driven by a stronger
demand outlook for palm oil as a worsening U.S. drought could further tighten global oilseed
supplies. 
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here

    
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 
> Moody's PETRONAS acquisition of Progress Energy will extend reserve life 
> Philippines may ask for US spy planes over S. China Sea                  
> Petronas chafes at its role as Malaysia's piggy bank                     
> Malaysia to grab Asia IPO top spot with $2 bln IHH listing             
> Australia's Echo says Perpetual able to buy 15 pct stake              
> India's PEC buys 9,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,039/T-sources          

    
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.51      0.25%     3.350
 USD/JPY                          79.44       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5902          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1595.39     -0.08%    -1.290
 US CRUDE                         83.43       -0.38%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        12871.39    -0.07%     -8.70
 ASIA ADRS                        119.27       0.26%      0.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
* Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday but pared initial gains, with the South Korean
won and the Indian rupee turning lower, on scepticism over the latest European agreement aimed
at easing the region's debt crisis. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Monday, with Philippine and Singapore
stocks hovering around their highest in almost two months, as investors cheered moves by
European leaders to shore up the region's troubled banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
