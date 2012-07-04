FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch July 4
#Asia
July 4, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch July 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     

 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).
> Release of May 2012 External Trade data at 1201am (0401)
> 4th Annual Malaysia SME Congress 2012 at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre at 0800am (0000).
> Clavister introduces simplified security solutions to handle complex threats at Mandarin
Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230).
> Official launch of AmBank - Travelex Foreign Currency Exchange at Restoran Seri Melayu, Jalan
Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630).
 
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index closed up 0.43 percent on Tuesday, helped by a 1.99
percent rise in financial group CIMB Berhad and power company YTL Power Berhad
. 
* U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted
energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.  
* Global shares rose and the euro rebounded on Tuesday on growing expectations that major
central banks will act to bolster the world economy after weak manufacturing data earlier this
week highlighted the drag on growth from the euro zone debt crisis. 
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures touched the highest in five weeks on Tuesday, as a U.S. crop
report cutting soybean crop condition ratings cemented market views of a tighter global oilseed
supply. 
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here

    
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 
> Qatar plans Harrods hotels in Malaysia, Paris      
> India says water level in reservoirs not a worry    
> Indonesia rules out price floor for rubber        
> China paper accuses Manila over S.China Sea "plot"    
> Australia slaps import duties on Asian steel pipes 
> Qatar plans Harrods hotels in Malaysia, Paris     
> Astro hires CS, Goldman, JPM for $1 bln M'sia IPO     

                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.02      0.62%     8.510
 USD/JPY                          79.82        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6277          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1617.89      0.03%     0.540
 US CRUDE                         87.56       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        12943.82     0.56%     72.43
 ASIA ADRS                        121.09       1.53%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
 
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
* The Indian rupee and the South Korean won jumped against the dollar on inflows, while the
Philippine peso rose on talk of incoming money as hopes for further policy easing by major
central banks boosted riskier assets. 
* Southeast Asian stock indexes mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks
will take further policy steps to support weak economies while stronger oil prices bolstered
buying into energy-linked stocks.

