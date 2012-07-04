Malaysia-Market factors to watch July 4

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of May 2012 External Trade data at 1201am (0401) > 4th Annual Malaysia SME Congress 2012 at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre at 0800am (0000). > Clavister introduces simplified security solutions to handle complex threats at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). > Official launch of AmBank - Travelex Foreign Currency Exchange at Restoran Seri Melayu, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index closed up 0.43 percent on Tuesday, helped by a 1.99 percent rise in financial group CIMB Berhad and power company YTL Power Berhad . * U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus. * Global shares rose and the euro rebounded on Tuesday on growing expectations that major central banks will act to bolster the world economy after weak manufacturing data earlier this week highlighted the drag on growth from the euro zone debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures touched the highest in five weeks on Tuesday, as a U.S. crop report cutting soybean crop condition ratings cemented market views of a tighter global oilseed supply. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Qatar plans Harrods hotels in Malaysia, Paris > India says water level in reservoirs not a worry > Indonesia rules out price floor for rubber > China paper accuses Manila over S.China Sea "plot" > Australia slaps import duties on Asian steel pipes > Qatar plans Harrods hotels in Malaysia, Paris > Astro hires CS, Goldman, JPM for $1 bln M'sia IPO ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.82 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1617.89 0.03% 0.540 US CRUDE 87.56 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee and the South Korean won jumped against the dollar on inflows, while the Philippine peso rose on talk of incoming money as hopes for further policy easing by major central banks boosted riskier assets. * Southeast Asian stock indexes mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks will take further policy steps to support weak economies while stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy-linked stocks.