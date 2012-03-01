Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 1

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launches 11th Asean Information Ministers Conference at Royale Chulan Hotel, 0100. > Media briefing by Supermax Corporation Bhd on financial year 2011 results, JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur, 0430. > Prudential BSN Takaful Bhd and Kuwait Finance House Malaysia Bhd sign Memorandum of Understanding, Impiana KLCC Hotel, 0200. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's stock index rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in power-to-construction conglomerate YTL Corp and property firm UEM Land Holdings * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for first time in five sessions and gold suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than three years after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors who had hoped for a strong signal of more stimulus. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about slowing demand and the stronger ringgit currency, although hopes that the European Central Bank will offer cheap loans to European banks helped limit losses. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysian Airline posts $425 mln Q4 net loss > Malaysia's Sime Darby Q2 net profit up 26 pct > Genting Singapore to sell perpetuals at 5.375 pct-IFR > Investors in Malaysia may shift palm refining ops to Indonesia > Malaysian tycoon adds satellite firm to asset mega-sale-report > Bursa Malaysia Derivatives launches new settlement system > Malaysia's Supermax aims 20 pct earnings growth > Malaysia's February palm oil exports down 10.5 pct-ITS > Iran seeks to sell crude in Asia as sanctions bite-traders > Singapore's Indofood Agri eyes palm oil, rubber, sugar assets > Malaysia's Jan broad money M3 up 14.7 pct on yr -central bank ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47% -6.500 USD/JPY 81.17 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9791 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1705.29 0.59% 10.050 US CRUDE 107.1 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41% -53.05 ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29% -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday, recording a second month of gains in February on inflows to the region, and are expected to stay firm in March thanks to fresh injection of cheap money by the European Central Bank. * Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Wednesday as a continued recovery in global stock markets lured bargain-hunters to riskier assets and as investors snapped up shares of firms with favourable quarterly earnings and positive outlooks.