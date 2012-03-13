FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 13
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd branch opening in East Malaysia at Block L, Lorong KK Taipan 3, Kota
Kinabalu Taipan Phase 3, Inaman New Township at 1030am (0230).	
> Sunway REIT media briefing at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Bandar Sunway at 1100am (0300).	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The FBM KLCI index, Malaysian benchmark stock index, dropped 0.9 pct, with Petronas Chemicals
Group Berhad dropping as much as 4.09 pct, while property to power conglomerate YTL
Corp dropped 2.92 pct. 	
*  Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors
paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
  	
* Global stocks and the dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets held in check by weaker Chinese
trade data and a Federal Reserve meeting this week at which policymakers could signal reduced
chances for more monetary easing. 	
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak Chinese exports and a slightly
bearish U.S. soybean report offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to 9-month
highs last week. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> New fronts open in aluminium storage battle                      	
> Malaysia's March 1-10 palm oil exports up 32.9 pct-SGS           	
> AirAsia X to stop NZ flights, cites fuel costs                   	
> India's PEC tenders for 9,000 T palm olein oil                   	
> Khazanah sells India's Yes Bank stake for $105 mln-sources       	
> Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks rise unexpectedly, prices to fall 	
> Palm oil slips on China data, USDA report                        	
> Malaysia to set first minimum wage, polls eyed - sources         	
> Malaysia's Jan factory output up 0.2 pct on year, misses f'cast  	
  	
                                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1371.09      0.02%     0.220
 USD/JPY                          82.37        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0331          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1699.99      0.06%     0.940
 US CRUDE                         106.6        0.24%     0.270
 DOW JONES                        12959.71     0.29%     37.69
 ASIA ADRS                        128.85      -0.95%     -1.23
 -------------------------------------------------------------                            
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar led declines in emerging Asian currencies on
Monday on views that China may want a weaker yuan and as stronger-than-expected U.S. job data
dashed hopes for more easing by the Federal Reserve. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets were weaker on Monday as market players cashed in recent gains
in regional big caps on bearish Chinese trade data and awaited signals from a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.