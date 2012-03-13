Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 13

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd branch opening in East Malaysia at Block L, Lorong KK Taipan 3, Kota Kinabalu Taipan Phase 3, Inaman New Township at 1030am (0230). > Sunway REIT media briefing at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Bandar Sunway at 1100am (0300). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index, Malaysian benchmark stock index, dropped 0.9 pct, with Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad dropping as much as 4.09 pct, while property to power conglomerate YTL Corp dropped 2.92 pct. * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. * Global stocks and the dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets held in check by weaker Chinese trade data and a Federal Reserve meeting this week at which policymakers could signal reduced chances for more monetary easing. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak Chinese exports and a slightly bearish U.S. soybean report offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to 9-month highs last week. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > New fronts open in aluminium storage battle > Malaysia's March 1-10 palm oil exports up 32.9 pct-SGS > AirAsia X to stop NZ flights, cites fuel costs > India's PEC tenders for 9,000 T palm olein oil > Khazanah sells India's Yes Bank stake for $105 mln-sources > Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks rise unexpectedly, prices to fall > Palm oil slips on China data, USDA report > Malaysia to set first minimum wage, polls eyed - sources > Malaysia's Jan factory output up 0.2 pct on year, misses f'cast ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1371.09 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 82.37 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0331 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1699.99 0.06% 0.940 US CRUDE 106.6 0.24% 0.270 DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69 ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar led declines in emerging Asian currencies on Monday on views that China may want a weaker yuan and as stronger-than-expected U.S. job data dashed hopes for more easing by the Federal Reserve. * Southeast Asian stock markets were weaker on Monday as market players cashed in recent gains in regional big caps on bearish Chinese trade data and awaited signals from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday.