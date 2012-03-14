FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 14
#Asia
March 14, 2012 / 12:29 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Malaysia's parliament in session.	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.05 pct on Tuesday, with losses by national power
provider Tenaga Nasional dropping by 2.02 pct while property to power conglomerate YTL
Corp dropped 2.19 pct. 	
*  The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from
JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend.  	
* The dollar jumped against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the Federal
Reserve drove down expectations that it would further ease monetary policy, and U.S. stocks
notched multi-year highs on optimism on the economy and after JPMorgan raised its dividend. 
 	
*  Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as traders bet energy markets would
hold firm and eyed the outlook for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from
soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> Baring favours palm oil, fertiliser firms                          	
> Foreign firms eye Vietnam refinery stake                           	
> UAE's Etisalat eyes $700 mln from sale of XL Axiata stake-sources  	
> Indonesia raises 1.66 trln rph in sukuk auction, above target      	
> Singapore's PhillipCapital buys Turkish broker Hak Menkul          	
> Payment dispute halts Indonesia's Koba Tin shipment                	
	
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1395.95      1.81%    24.860
 USD/JPY                          82.97         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1227          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1674.49     -0.02%    -0.260
 US CRUDE                         106.68      -0.03%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13177.68     1.68%    217.97
 ASIA ADRS                        131.56       2.10%      2.71
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering, while the regional
units briefly turned lower versus the yen after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy
unchanged. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after a choppy session, with
Singapore climbing to a one-week high as property shares led the way on hopes about the positive
spillover of China's efforts to boost consumer demand.

