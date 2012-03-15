FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 15
#Asia
March 15, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed and Minister in the Prime Minister's
Department Idris Jala co-chairs Investment Committee Meeting, MIDA Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, 4.30
pm (0830).	
	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The FBM KLCI index gained 11.69 points or 0.75% on Wednesday, with Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd and national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd leading
the gain. 	
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to
extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.    	
* The dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields soared to multi-month highs on Wednesday as a
brighter outlook from the Federal Reserve lifted the greenback's appeal and dented that of
safe-haven government debt. 	
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as recovering exports
raised demand prospects for the edible oil and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor
confidence. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> CME Group's rising CEO mixes wit, swear words, diplomacy          	
> INTERVIEW-Indonesia Q1 cocoa output to slump 60 pct on heavy rains 	
> Malaysia PM to review MAS-AirAsia deal-MAS union official          	
> ANALYSIS-Asia thirst for high-sulphur gasoil boosts fuel prices   	
> Indonesia's Koba Tin begins shipment after pay dispute            	
> Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2027 at avg 3.892 pct yield 	
  	
  	
 Key commodity markets at 0013 GMT
                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  RINGGIT/USD             3.063    +0.01   3.056   3.065        
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  CBOT SOYOIL      MAY2   54.83    +0.03   54.75   54.88    1179
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  105.63    +0.20  105.50  105.79    1272
                                                                                               
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve refrained from
offering signals on more policy easing, with the Malaysian ringgit trying to clear support,
although regional units found relief from strong stocks. 
* Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday, with Philippine shares setting a record high, as
upbeat U.S. economic data helped stoke appetite for risk and demand for growth stocks lifted
consumer and banking shares.

