Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 16
#Asia
March 16, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Affin Investment Bank launches new stockbroking branch, Petaling Jaya, 9.30 am (0130)	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The FBM KLCI index gained 3.67 points or 0.23% on Thursday, with Malaysia's top lenders
Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd leading the gain. 	
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday
as data underscored improvement in the U.S. economy, while crude fell on news Britain and the
United States might release strategic oil stocks to keep growth on track. 	
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up to another nine-month high on Thursday, as strong
export numbers painted a rosy demand outlook for the edible oil and as soybean supply fears in
South America supported prices. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> San Miguel seeks loan to get ExxonMobil's Malaysia assets 	
> STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CLSA names top 13 regional plays        	
> Iran struggles to buy SE Asian palm oil as sanctions bite 	
> Malaysia's March 1-15 palm oil exports up 41.9 pct-SGS    	
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.6        0.6%     8.320
 USD/JPY                          83.39       -0.13%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2866          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1656.56     -0.07%    -1.170
 US CRUDE                         105.5        0.37%     0.400
 DOW JONES                        13252.76     0.44%     58.66
 ASIA ADRS                        131.14       0.84%      1.09
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 	
	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday due to a firm dollar backed by higher U.S.
bond yields on optimism over recovery in the world's top economy, while worries about a slowing
Chinese economy also weighed. 
* Thai stocks climbed to their highest in almost 16 years on Thursday, led by banking and
telecoms shares, but shares in Indonesia and the Philippines fell amid renewed concerns about
Chinese growth that gripped sentiment across Asia.

