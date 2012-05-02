FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 2
#Asia
May 2, 2012

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Nil	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.2 percent on Monday with lender RHB Capital
 and petrol stations operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd leading the gain. 	
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S.
manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown
in the economic recovery.  	
* U.S. stocks and the dollar rallied o n T uesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing grew in 	
April at the strongest pace in 10 months, soothing recent worries about the economy. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as slower U.S. growth raised fears of a
weaker global economic outlook, although losses were limited by strong export numbers and tight
global oilseed supply. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> Malaysia Airlines shares to be halted amid tie-up doubt-sources 	
> Malaysia's Najib weathers protest, may still call early poll   	
> EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia's Felda Global to list by end-June-sources  	
> Malaysia's end-March detailed foreign reserves                 	
> Indonesia lifts crude palm oil tax to 19.5 pct for May         	
> Malaysia's April palm oil exports up 10.4 pct-SGS              	
> Malaysia's April palm oil exports up 9.4 pct-ITS               	
> Malaysia's RHB, OSK get gov't nod for merger                   	
                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.82      0.57%     7.910
 USD/JPY                          80.24        0.22%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9523          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1661.89      0.02%     0.360
 US CRUDE                         105.85      -0.29%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        13279.32     0.50%     65.69
 ASIA ADRS                        126.45      -0.24%     -0.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
 	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The Taiwan dollar hit a near eight-month high on Monday, leading gains among its Asian peers,
as weaker U.S. growth data weighed on the greenback while investors hesitated to add bets on
regional units, seeing some of them as overbought technically. 
*  Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday tracking gains elsewhere in Asia, with Thai
shares climbing to a new 16-year high as better-than-expected bank earnings attracted buyers.

