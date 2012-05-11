Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 11

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Bank Negara Malaysia to release monetary policy statement at 1800pm (1000). > The Malaysian Bar holds EGM at Sunway Putra Hotel, Jalan Putra, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). KUALA LUMPUR - Deputy Health Minister Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin flags-off Nurses Day, Mother's Day and Teacher's Day convoy in conjunction with Umno's 66th anniversary at Putra World Trade Centre at 0930am (0130). > Media briefing by HSBC Bank (China) Co Ltd president and chief executive officer Helen Wong on trade opportunities and trends between Malaysia and China at HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd, Lebuh Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > The Malaysian Bar holds EGM at Sunway Putra Hotel, Jalan Putra, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). > Prime Minister Najib Razak launches Umno's 66th anniversary celebration at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil at 2030pm (1230). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 3.16 points or 0.20 percent on Thursday, lifted by gains from low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd and natural gas processor Petronas Gas Bhd . * U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse." * Global stocks advanced for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday on relatively encouraging U.S. jobs data and improved investor sentiment regarding Europe's festering debt crisis. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, as traders bet on lower palm oil stocks, although gains were capped by lingering euro zone fears and slower exports of the edible oil this month. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Petronas Gas plant catches fire, one dead > Lynas on track to start Malaysia plant in June > Genting Singapore posts 33 pct fall in Q1 profit > Asia faces threat to crops if El Nino unleashed again > Malaysia's May 1-10 palm oil exports down 14.2 pct-SGS > Singapore Air turns to regional cities to drive growth > Thai rubber intervention picks up amid price distress > Malaysia's PNB seeks $1 bln loan for London property buys-Basis Point > Germany's Infineon to invest $1.3 bln in Malaysia > Malaysia's March factory output up 0.6 pct on year, lower than f'cast > Wilmar Q1 profit down 34 pct, hurt by China ops ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.99 0.25% 3.410 USD/JPY 79.86 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8583 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1592.45 -0.08% -1.280 US CRUDE 96.16 -0.95% -0.920 DOW JONES 12855.04 0.16% 19.98 ASIA ADRS 121.48 0.21% 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * merging stocks were treading water close to 3-1/2 month lows on Thursday, weighed down by euro zone uncertainty, while the Polish zloty inched only slightly higher after a surprise rate rise the previous day. * Thai shares fell to three-week lows while Philippine stocks hit their lowest in almost two weeks on Thursday, led down by index heavyweights amid concerns over debt problems in Europe. Most other Southeast Asian stock markets recouped early losses.