Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 17
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Malaysia's Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd debuts on the Malaysian bourse at 9.00am
(0100). The merged entity of oil and gas services firms SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd and Kencana
Petroleum Bhd is expected to rank among the top 30 listed Malaysian companies upon listing.	
> Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok launches innovation oil palm
investment scheme at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).	
> AMMB Holdings Bhd to announce FY12 financial results at AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja
Chulan, Kuala Lumpur at 1515pm (0715). 	
> JCY International Bhd holds media-cum-analysts' briefing on its second quarter results at
Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1645pm (0845).  
  	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, led by sharp  losses in
independent power producer YTL Power and state-linked energy firm Tenaga.	
*  U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its
fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone.
  	
*  U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some Greek banks face emergency
funding needs, while minutes from the  Federal Reserve's April meeting showed U.S. economic
prospects remain sobering. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, as
traders feared a prolonged political crisis in Greece could slow the global growth momentum and
dampen commodity demand. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> Malaysia's MISC reports Q1 net loss of $151 mln             	
> Fidelity, Value Partners among Felda cornerstones-source    	
> Australia's IAG reviewing British insurance business        	
> U.S. sees momentum in Asia-Pacific trade talks              	
> ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium -sources   	
> Palm oil tumbles to 3-month low on Greece turmoil           	
    	
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1324.8      -0.44%    -5.860
 USD/JPY                          80.32          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7757          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1544.54      0.41%     6.240
 US CRUDE                         93.12        0.33%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        12598.55    -0.26%    -33.45
 ASIA ADRS                        115.19      -1.66%     -1.94
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Emerging Asian currencies were battered on Wednesday, with the Malaysian ringgit having its
worst day in more than six months, and regional units could weaken further as worries grow that
Greece might exit from the euro zone. 
*  Shares in Philippines and Malaysia suffered their biggest daily loss in seven months on
Wednesday as equity markets in southeast Asia followed a broad global selloff, touched off by
worries that the euro zone's debt crisis would worsen.

