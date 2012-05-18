Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 18

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Gas Malaysia Bhd launches prospectus at Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin presents aid to schools at Putra World Trade Centre at 0945am (0145). > Sin Heng Chan holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > SME Corp exhibition and Conference - SMIDEX 2012 soft launch at SME Corp Malaysia, Block B, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, led by gains in gaming operator Genting Malaysia and mid-sized lender Hong Leong Bank. * U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery. * World stocks fell for a fifth day and Brent oil prices dropped 2 percent on Thursday on concerns about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone. * Malaysian palm oil futures regained ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, but traders remained cautious on concerns a possible Greek exit from the euro zone could heighten risk of a global recession and hurt commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Khazanah to list $1.5 bln healthcare IPO at end-July-sources > Malaysia's SapuraKencana opens higher on market debut > Asia Aviation to raise $143 mln from Thai IPO - sources > S.Africa "confident" of solution to Iran oil ban > INTERVIEW-El Nino could cut global 2012/13 cocoa output - ICCO > ANALYSIS-Facebook can't take Asian growth for granted ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1304.86 -1.51% -19.940 USD/JPY 79.32 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7056 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1575.76 0.16% 2.510 US CRUDE 92.7 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 12442.49 -1.24% -156.06 ASIA ADRS 114.51 -0.59% -0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions in the battered units, but their outlook stayed dim as some Greek banks faced emergency funding needs and escalating worries over the country's exit from the euro zone. * Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia rebounded from oversold territory on Thursday as investors bought shares that had been sold on worry about the European economy but late selling in the region suggested risk appetite remains weak.