Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 18
#Asia
May 18, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Gas Malaysia Bhd launches prospectus at Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am
(0100).
> Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin presents aid to schools at Putra World Trade Centre at
0945am (0145).	
> Sin Heng Chan holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am
(0200).	
> SME Corp exhibition and Conference - SMIDEX 2012 soft launch at SME Corp Malaysia, Block B, KL
Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700).	
	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, led by gains in gaming
operator Genting Malaysia and mid-sized lender Hong Leong Bank. 	
*  U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor
anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S.
economic recovery.  	
*  World stocks fell for a fifth day and Brent oil prices dropped 2 percent on Thursday on
concerns about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.
 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures regained ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day,
but traders remained cautious on concerns a possible Greek exit from the euro zone could
heighten risk of a global recession and hurt commodity demand. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> Malaysia's Khazanah to list $1.5 bln healthcare IPO at end-July-sources  	
> Malaysia's SapuraKencana opens higher on market debut                    
> Asia Aviation to raise $143 mln from Thai IPO - sources                  	
> S.Africa "confident" of solution to Iran oil ban                         	
> INTERVIEW-El Nino could cut global 2012/13 cocoa output - ICCO           	
> ANALYSIS-Facebook can't take Asian growth for granted                    	
    	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1304.86     -1.51%   -19.940
 USD/JPY                          79.32       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7056          --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1575.76      0.16%     2.510
 US CRUDE                         92.7         0.15%     0.140
 DOW JONES                        12442.49    -1.24%   -156.06
 ASIA ADRS                        114.51      -0.59%     -0.68
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
   	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions in the
battered units, but their outlook stayed dim as some Greek banks faced emergency funding needs
and escalating worries over the country's exit from the euro zone. 
*  Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia rebounded from oversold territory on Thursday as
investors bought shares that had been sold on worry about the European economy but late selling
in the region suggested risk appetite remains weak.

