Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 21

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > 4th International Islamic Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference 2012 organised by Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia and Malaysia Venture Capital Association at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). > Salcon Bhd signs agreement with a Singapore public listed company on acquisition of water concessions in China, Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 11.00am (0300) > Affin Banking Group launches its 1st ever one-stop financial centre bank and stockbroking at No. 77 & 79, Jalan batu Nilam, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang at 0945am (0145). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange lose 0.8 percent on Friday, led by losses in top palm oil firm Sime Darby and the country's No.2 lender CIMB. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets * Markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take risks before Greek elections next month. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone dampened investors' risk appetite. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > UN probes possible NKorea arms trade with Syria, Myanmar > S.Korea's Sungdong Shipbuilding wins $556 mln orders > Far East buyers beware in London property rush > Shell's Majnoon deal highlights Iraq oil target verdict ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.22 -0.74% -9.640 USD/JPY 79.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7363 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1596.63 0.29% 4.630 US CRUDE 91.53 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11 ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies slid again on Friday, led by the South Korean won, and analysts said they expect more falls due to growing worries about Europe and slowing global growth. * Southeast Asian stock markets extended their losses on Friday, with Philippine shares sliding almost 3 percent, as escalating problems in Europe made investors head for the exits.