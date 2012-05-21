FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 21
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 21, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> 4th International Islamic Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference 2012 organised by
Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia and Malaysia Venture Capital Association at
Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030).
> Salcon Bhd signs agreement with a Singapore public listed company on acquisition of water
concessions in China, Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 11.00am (0300)	
> Affin Banking Group launches its 1st ever one-stop financial centre bank and stockbroking at
No. 77 & 79, Jalan batu Nilam, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang at 0945am (0145). 	
    
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange lose 0.8 percent on Friday, led by losses in top
palm oil firm Sime Darby and the country's No.2 lender CIMB. 	
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a
spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what
has been a gloomy month for equity markets  	
* Markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the
euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take
risks before Greek elections next month. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as
lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone dampened investors' risk
appetite. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> UN probes possible NKorea arms trade with Syria, Myanmar  	
> S.Korea's Sungdong Shipbuilding wins $556 mln orders      	
> Far East buyers beware in London property rush            	
> Shell's Majnoon deal highlights Iraq oil target verdict   	
	
                                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1295.22     -0.74%    -9.640
 USD/JPY                          79.13       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7363          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1596.63      0.29%     4.630
 US CRUDE                         91.53        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        12369.38    -0.59%    -73.11
 ASIA ADRS                        112.78      -1.51%     -1.73
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                         
 
 	
   	
    	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Emerging Asian currencies slid again on Friday, led by the South Korean won, and analysts said
they expect more falls due to growing worries about Europe and slowing global growth. 
* Southeast Asian stock markets extended their losses on Friday, with Philippine shares sliding
almost 3 percent, as escalating problems in Europe made investors head for the exits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.