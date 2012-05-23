FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 23
#Asia
May 23, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Release of April 2012 Consumer Price Index at 5.00 pm (0900)	
> Release of 1st Quarter 2012 Gross Domestic Product at 6.00 pm (1000) Reuters poll shows
Malaysia's economic growth may have slowed in the first quarter as weak global demand weighed on
exports, while inflation is likely to have remained unchanged in April. 	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 7.93 points or 0.52 percent on Tuesday, lifted
by independent power producer YTL Power International Bhd and Dunhill cigarette maker
British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd. 	
* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatilility late in the session, with
weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials.  	
*  U.S. equities faltered minutes before the close on Tuesday and the euro fell as hopes
European leaders will tackle the region's debt crisis ebbed, fanning doubts that much would come
of a meeting just a day away. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as hopes grew that Europe would take steps to
tackle its debt crisis, which has triggered a massive selloff in global financial markets. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> Climate models indicate likely El Nino return - Australia               	
> Olympics-Ankle injury rules Chong Wei out of Thomas Cup                 	
> Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $136.1 bln on May 15                      	
> Olympics-Malaysia pedals hard for elusive Games gold                    	
> Olympics-Ramadan sets Muslim athletes extra test at London Games        	
> Malaysia's Felda Global to kick-start book-building from May 31-source  	
> Malaysia's Anwar says latest charges "clearly vindictive"               	
> Malaysian Airline reports Q1 net loss of $54.57 mln                     	
> Qantas to separate international business in turnaround plan            	
> BlackRock, investors buy $1.6 bln stake in F1-sources                   	
> Malaysia's Axiata reports Q1 net profit of $180.51 mln                  	
> PREVIEW-Malaysia's Q1 GDP growth seen slowing, April inflation flat     	
	
   	
                                                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1316.63      0.05%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          80.02        0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7671          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1562.86     -0.32%    -5.040
 US CRUDE                         91.31       -0.59%    -0.540
 DOW JONES                        12502.81    -0.01%     -1.67
 ASIA ADRS                        114.14      -0.31%     -0.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering and hopes European
leaders will hammer out fresh steps to ease the debt crisis while boosting growth in a meeting
on Wednesday. 
* Southeast Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday led by Indonesia, rebounding from five
straight losses, and Singapore on the back of commodities firms such as palm oil giant Wilmar
International Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
