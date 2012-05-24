FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 24
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 24, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
>  Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah opens Asian Business Angel Forum 2012 at JW
Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000).	
> Matrade seminar on "Trade Financing for SME Exporters" officiated by International Trade and
Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed at Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, Off Jalan Duta, Kuala
Lumpur at 0900am (0100). 	
    
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 7.13 points or 0.46 percent on Wednesday,
dragged by gaming giants Genting Bhd and Genting Malaysia Bhd. 	
*  U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another
volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
 helped lift the Nasdaq.  	
* Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro flirted with a near two-year low o n We
dnesday as investors remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which
threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global recovery.
 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than five months on Wednesday,
tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets as investor caution over the euro zone
debt crisis resurfaced. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) 	
> Malaysia's economic growth slows in Q1, domestic demand firm          	
> Rubber demand seen punctured by euro zone, China woes this year       	
> Malaysia's Q1 C/A surplus fell to 18.1 bln rgt from Q4 22.4 bln rgt   	
> TABLE-Malaysia's Q1 GDP grows 4.7 pct on year                         	
> Malaysia's Q1 GDP up 4.7 pct on year, beats forecast                  	
> Malaysia's April CPI up 1.9 pct y/y, below forecast                   	
> Olympics-Ankle injury dents Lee's London bid                          	
                                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1318.86      0.17%     2.230
 USD/JPY                          79.42       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.738           --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1558.96     -0.14%    -2.120
 US CRUDE                         90.29        0.43%     0.390
 DOW JONES                        12496.15    -0.05%     -6.66
 ASIA ADRS                        113.25      -0.78%     -0.89
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                             
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* Emerging stocks snapped a two-day run of gains on Wednesday, falling almost 2 percent on
renewed euro zone fears which pushed many emerging currencies to multi-year or even record lows
against the dollar and euro. 
* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking losses across regional markets, as
investors fretted over the impact of the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.