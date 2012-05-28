FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 28
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Khind Holdings Bhd holds AGM at No 2, Jalan Astaka U8/82, Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam at 1000am
(0200).	
> SKP Resources Bhd holds EGM at Equatorial Hotel Bangi-Putrajaya, Bandar Baru Bangi at 1030am
(0230). 	
> Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd to unveil the details of
their business merger at Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 3.15pm (0715)	
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* The Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 2.87 points or 0.19 percent on Friday,
lifted by low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd and independent power producer YTL Power
International Bhd. 	
*  U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors
were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. 	
  	
*  Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as surveys showing a lead in opinion
polls for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly
exit from the euro bloc. 	
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday on rising exports  ahead of the Muslim fasting
month of Ramadan in July, although investors were still cautious on lingering fear over the euro
zone debt crisis. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Germany's Evonik to brave jittery IPO market           	
> Indonesia's Lion Air near to deal for 10 Boeing 787s   	
> Philippines seeks 100,000 T of Australian feed wheat   ž	
> Malaysia's May 1-25 palm oil exports up 7.6 pct-SGS    	
> China's nine-dashed line in S. China Sea               	
> Malaysia's May 1-25 palm oil exports up 10.5 pct-ITS   	
> Asia private equity funds line up dollars for Myanmar  	
> Olympics-Hidayat in a huff before London               	
> ANALYSIS-China's nine-dashed line in S. China Sea      	
	
   	
     	
             INSTRUMENT  LAST    PCT   NET CHG
                                 CHG   
 S&P 500                 1,317.  -0.2  -2.860
                         2       %     
 USD/JPY                 79.57   -0.1  -0.100
                                 %     
 10-YR US    <US10YT=RR  1.747   --    0.000
 TSY YLD                               
 SPOT GOLD               $1,574  0.09  1.440
                         99            
 US CRUDE                $91.52  0.73  0.660
 DOW JONES               12454.  -0.6  -74.92
                         3       %     
 ASIA ADRS               111.72  -0.8  -0.91
                                 %     
 ----------------------                
 ----------------------                
 ---------------                       
     	
    	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won drove emerging Asian currencies lower on Friday
amid fear of more outflows, while most regional units were headed for another week of losses on
worries about Europe and global growth. 
* Most Southeast Asian markets closed a touch higher on Friday but volumes were thin as an
uncertain global economic outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed on investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

