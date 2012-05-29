Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 29

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak delivers keynote address at Invest Malaysia 2012, Grand Ballroom, Basement 2, Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. -- 9 am (0100) > Philippines Vice-President, Jejomar C Binay, delivers keynote address at Philippines-Malaysia Investment Partnership Forum, Taming Sari Ballroom 1 & 2, The Royale Chulan, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur. -- 9 am (0100) > Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Peter Chin Fah Kui launches 2012 GE-NAZA Electric Vehicle Experience, conference hall 3, Level 3, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. -- 10 am (0200) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 3.82 points or 0.25 percent on Monday, lifted by investment stock OSK and property stock UEM Land. * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near two-week high on Monday, as investor worries about the euro zone debt crisis eased and demand showed signs of improving ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysian Airlines aims for landmark Islamic bond > Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group reports Q1 net profit of $357 mln > Malaysia's Bumi Armada reports Q1 net profit of $28.6 mln > Malaysia's RHB paying $620 mln for OSK unit > Petronas sells July Muda condensate at wide discount INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.56 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7414 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1572.55 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 90.96 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso led a rebound among emerging Asian currencies on Monday after a poll showed pro-austerity conservatives in Greece were leading ahead of next mnth's election, but the outlook remained fragile. * Southeast Asian stocks were higher on Monday on a slight easing of fears over Greece after surveys showed support for pro-bailout political parties ahead of next month's elections.