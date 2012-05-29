FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 29
May 29, 2012 / 12:57 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
>  Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak delivers keynote address at Invest Malaysia 2012,
Grand Ballroom, Basement 2, Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. -- 9 am  (0100) 	
>  Philippines Vice-President, Jejomar C Binay, delivers keynote address at Philippines-Malaysia
Investment Partnership Forum, Taming Sari Ballroom 1 & 2, The Royale Chulan, Jalan Conlay, Kuala
Lumpur. -- 9 am (0100)	
>  Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Peter Chin Fah Kui launches 2012
GE-NAZA Electric Vehicle Experience, conference hall 3, Level 3, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.
-- 10 am (0200)	
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 3.82 points or 0.25 percent on Monday, 	
lifted by investment stock OSK and property stock UEM Land. 	
* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors
were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
  	
* Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling
faltering quickly as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about
Europe's debt restructuring challenges.  	
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near two-week high on Monday, as investor worries about
the euro zone debt crisis eased and demand showed signs of improving ahead of the Muslim fasting
month of Ramadan in July. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )	
> Malaysian Airlines aims for landmark Islamic bond                     	
> Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group reports Q1 net profit of $357 mln 	
> Malaysia's Bumi Armada reports Q1 net profit of $28.6 mln             	
> Malaysia's RHB paying $620 mln for OSK unit                           	
> Petronas sells July Muda condensate at wide discount                  	
    	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1317.82     -0.22%    -2.860
 USD/JPY                          79.56        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7414          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1572.55     -0.01%    -0.230
 US CRUDE                         90.96        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        12454.83    -0.60%    -74.92
 ASIA ADRS                        111.72      -0.81%     -0.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
* The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso led a rebound among emerging Asian currencies on
Monday after a poll showed pro-austerity conservatives in Greece were leading ahead of next
mnth's election, but the outlook remained fragile. 
* Southeast Asian stocks were higher on Monday on a slight easing of fears over Greece after
surveys showed support for pro-bailout political parties ahead of next month's elections.

