Malaysia-Market factors to watch May 31

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Central bank releases April 2012 Money Supply data at 1800 (1000). > Central bank release Detailed International Reserves as at end of April 2012 at 1200 (0400). > The World Islamic Tourism Mart (WITM 2012) at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur (to June 2). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends at the launching of Malaysia International Tourism Exchange 2012 (MITE 2012) at Malaysia Agro-Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang at 0900am (0100). > Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) holds a press conference to announce its 2012 quarter one group financial performance at Tower 1, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). > Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd launches prospectus, Dewan Perdana Felda, Jalan Maktab, off Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur at 12 pm (0400). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 9.85 points or 0.63 percent on Wednesday, lifted by cigarette maker British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd and property-to-power conglomerate YTL Corp Bhd. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in at least 60 years on Wednesday, while stocks and commodities sold off as fear of the euro zone's debt crisis gripped investors. * Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a four-day rally on Wednesday, falling more than 2 percent as euro zone debt jitters weighed on prices, although losses were capped by expected demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Seadrill sells $200 mln stake in SapuraKencana > Genting Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct, euro crisis weighs > Malaysia's Felda Global locks in Qatar Holding as cornerstone-source > Vietnam ups 2012 rice export forecast 16 pct on higher output > Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2018 at avg 3.419 pct yield > FEATURE-Myanmar banking's new "wow" factor - ATMs > Malaysia's Sime Darby reports Q3 net profit of $278 mln > Indonesia's SIR20 rubber traded at 4-year lows > Asian buyers turn to corn as wheat prices rally, spreads widen ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY 78.89 -0.23% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6136 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1562.99 0.07% 1.090 US CRUDE 87.59 -0.26% -0.230 DOW JONES 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as investors cut back on risky assets on escalating worries about Spain's banking sector, while Bank Indonesia's move to support the ailing rupiah along with intervention failed to arrest its slide. * Thailand's stock market ended Wednesday 1.3 percent weaker, while other southeast Asian markets closed mixed as fears over Spain's bank crisis and the possibility of China taking a cautious stance on economic stimulus measures damped investor appetite for risky assets.