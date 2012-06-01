Malaysia-Market factors to watch June 1

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Setia Haruman chairman Mustapha Kamal holds media briefing on his company's plans to accelerate Cyberjaya's growth over the next five years at Cyberjaya, at 0900am (0100). > DHL Express Malaysia's media briefing on its renewed focus on oil and gas in conjunction with World Gas Conference at The Gardens, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330). > Prime Minister Najib Razak opens Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology's international campus, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Campus, KL at 1500pm (0700), and attends appreciation dinner in conjunction with Parent's Day (MCA) at SRJK (C) Pandamaran B, Pandamaran Klang at 2030pm (1230). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.35 percent on Thursday, lifted by PBB Group Bhd that rose 5.46 percent and state power firm Tenaga Nasional which rose 2.3 percent. * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. * Stocks ended May with their largest loss in eight months and commodities also took a battering after a spate of worrying U.S. economic data on Thursday hit markets already reeling from Europe's debt troubles. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to near a one-week low on Thursday and notched their biggest monthly loss since September 2009 as they tracked a wide sell-off in commodities due to worries over the effect of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's May palm oil exports down 0.2 pct-SGS > Thais seek action with other producers to support rubber price > India's PEC issues 10,000 T RBD palmolein import tender > Malaysia's end-April detailed foreign reserves > Malaysia launches $3 billion IPO with eye on poll > Malaysia's May palm oil exports up 2.4 pct-ITS > Indonesia keeps crude palm export tax at 19.5 pct for June > Malaysia's April broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank > Petronas posts 62 pct profit rise, warns on outlook > Malaysia's Maxis posts Q1 net profit of $181 mln > Southeast Asia's solid economic growth rides over global woes > S.Africa crude imports from Iran down 43 pct in April > GE sees strong ASEAN growth, eyes big Myanmar expansion > Indonesia plans single time zone from October > Islamic funds seek socially responsible roadmap ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1310.33 -0.23% -2.990 USD/JPY 78.49 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5679 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1556.1 -0.42% -6.600 US CRUDE 86.5 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41 ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies looked set on Thursday for their worst monthly performance since September, with the Chinese yuan facing its worst month ever, as investors kept dumping riskier assets in response to Europe's deepening debt crisis. * Indonesia's stock market fell 2.2 percent on Thursday with heavy foreign outflow linked to euro zone debt woes and volatility in its rupiah currency, while other markets in the region closed mixed.