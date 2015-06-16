FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Felda Global to raise funds to buy stake in Eagle High
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Felda Global to raise funds to buy stake in Eagle High

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd will raise funds to buy a 37 percent stake in Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million, CEO Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Felda Global, the world’s third-largest palm plantation operator, is considering taking a controlling stake in the Indonesian firm but no decision has been made yet, Mohd Emir added. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Emily Chow; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.