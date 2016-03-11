FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures says CEO Emir Mavani to stay
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures says CEO Emir Mavani to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm plantation operator Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd said on Friday Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will continue to serve as its chief executive officer and president, after local media reported that he may be replaced next month.

According to The Star newspaper, Emir, who has served as CEO for three years, is expected to be replaced by Zakaria Arshad, the head of the company’s downstream operations.

“Regarding on news reported by The Star today, Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) emphasise that Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will continue to serve as the president and Chief Executive Officer,” FGV said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.