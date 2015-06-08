FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Felda Global buys palm oil land in east Malaysia for $174 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Felda Global buys palm oil land in east Malaysia for $174 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world’s third-largest palm plantation operator, said on Monday it had bought 836 hectares of land with mature palm trees in east Malaysia from Golden Land Bhd for 655 million ringgit ($173.92 million).

The acquisition follows the company’s long-term plan to expand its land bank in Malaysia and Indonesia, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

For the full announcement:

bit.ly/1dqaCD9

$1 = 3.7660 ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by David Evans

