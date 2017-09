KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world’s third-largest palm plantation operator, will be suspended on Friday pending a “material announcement”, the company said in a stock exchange announcment on Thursday.

In its last major transaction, Felda Global bought land with mature palm oil trees in East Malaysia for $174 million . (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by David Clarke)