FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Felda acquires 37 pct stake in Eagle High Plantations for $505.4 mln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 23, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Felda acquires 37 pct stake in Eagle High Plantations for $505.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to clarify Felda has agreed to purchase Eagle High stake, not has acquired)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has agreed to purchase a 37 percent equity interest in Rajawali Group's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's largest palm oil companies, for $505.4 million.

In a statement, Felda said the acquisition will mean it will have access to more than 320,000 hectares of land in Indonesia, including more than 125,000 hectares of existing plantations.

The acquisition will also help Felda and its associate companies make further inroads into the lucrative and expanding domestic market in Indonesia, it said. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.