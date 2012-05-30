FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Felda Global locks in Qatar Holding as cornerstone-source
#Funds News
May 30, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Felda Global locks in Qatar Holding as cornerstone-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding LLC, a unit of the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to take part in the planned $3 billion listing of Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd as a cornerstone investor, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

It would be the first time a Middle Eastern sovereign fund has acted as a cornerstone in a Malaysian initial public offering (IPO). The world’s No.3 palm plantation operator is preparing for its market debut at the end of June, one of the world’s largest after Facebook’s listing in mid-May.

