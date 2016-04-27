FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch says does not expect 1MDB to have immediate negative impact on Malaysia ratings
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Fitch says does not expect 1MDB to have immediate negative impact on Malaysia ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it does not expect that the developing situation at 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will have an immediate negative impact on Malaysia’s sovereign ratings.

The statement came after 1MDB said on Tuesday it did not pay a $50.3 million coupon on a $1.75 billion bond following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross defaults on some of its other bonds.

Fitch said it believes there is an increasing likelihood that at least some of 1MDB’s debt will be formally assumed by the Malaysian government, but added it has long viewed 1MDB as a close contingent liability of the sovereign.

Fitch rates Malaysia at ‘A-’ with a stable outlook.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill

