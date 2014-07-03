FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB seeks more than $3bln in energy assets IPO in Q4
July 3, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB seeks more than $3bln in energy assets IPO in Q4

HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd said on Thursday it plans a stock market listing of its energy assets, seeking to raise more than $3 billion in what is set to be the nation’s second-biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever.

1MDB has appointed Deutsche Bank and Maybank as joint global coordinators for the IPO, which is slated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2014, the company said in a statement.

The IPO proceeds will be used to fund growth plans and the partial repayment of outstanding debt, it said.

Goldman Sachs was named advisor for the IPO, while Maybank and Ambank have been appointed as joint principal advisors, the statement added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)

