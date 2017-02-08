KUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 Malaysia's central bank said
on Wednesday that it would allow onshore banks to utilise export
proceeds conversion of less than $1 million per transaction to
meet their clients' foreign currency requirements.
Bank Negara Malaysia said this would allow lenders to better
manage conversion operations during the day.
BNM announced in December that exporters could only retain
up to 25 percent of export proceeds in a foreign currency, while
the remainder must be converted into ringgit.
It also announced measures last year to clamp down on
offshore trade of the ringgit.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)